Centre lifts ban on export of de-oiled rice bran
The government's decision to permit the export of de-oiled rice bran will provide much-needed support to the rice milling and solvent extraction industries, especially in eastern India.
In a major development, the Union government has lifted the ban on the export of de-oiled rice bran, effective immediately. The move is expected to benefit the rice milling and solvent extraction industry by opening export opportunities. It will also benefit farmers and enhance rice bran processing, resulting in increased production of rice bran oil and import substitution.