The export of de-oiled rice bran has been in force from 28 July 2023 till 30 September 2025. According to the industry, prior to the ban, India used to export five to six lakh tonnes of de-oiled rice bran, valued at ₹1,000 crore per annum, mainly to Vietnam, Thailand, and other Asian countries. India was positioned as a reliable supplier in the international market. The lifting of the ban is expected to benefit the industry, farmers, and India’s agri-trade.