Centre lifts export prohibition on bamboo charcoal to boost bamboo industry

Earlier, in order to create more employment in bamboo-based industries, particularly in ‘Agarbatti’ industry, KVIC, in 2019, had requested the Centre for policy changes in import on raw ‘Agarbatti’ and import duty on round bamboo sticks that were heavily imported from Vietnam and China. Subsequently, in September 2019, the commerce ministry restricted the import of raw ‘Agarbatti’ and in June 2020, the Ministry of Finance increased the import duty on round bamboo sticks.

