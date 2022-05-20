Centre lifts export prohibition on bamboo charcoal to boost bamboo industry

Centre lifts export prohibition on bamboo charcoal to boost bamboo industry2 min read . 08:35 PM IST
- The development comes on the back of requests from Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to lift the export restriction on bamboo charcoal
NEW DELHI :Government has lifted the export prohibition on bamboo charcoal in a move that would facilitate optimum utilisation of raw bamboo and higher profitability in the Indian bamboo industry.
The development comes on the back of requests from Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to lift the export restriction on bamboo charcoal. KVIC is supporting bamboo-based industries in the country. KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena had written to the Minister of Commerce and Industries, Piyush Goyal, seeking to lift the export restriction.
“All the bamboo charcoal made from bamboo obtained from legal sources are permitted for export subject to proper documentation/certificate of origin proving that the bamboo used for making charcoal has been obtained from legal sources,‘’ read the notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).
A commerce ministry statement said that the Indian bamboo industry is currently grappling with extremely high input cost owing to inadequate utilization of bamboo. In India, bamboo is mostly used in manufacturing of ‘Agarbatti’ wherein, a maximum of 16% is used for manufacturing of bamboo sticks while the remaining 84% of bamboo is a complete waste.
Export of bamboo charcoal would ensure complete utilization of the bamboo waste and make the bamboo business more profitable. Bamboo charcoal is used for barbeque, soil nutrition and as a raw material for manufacturing activated charcoal, has great potential in international markets like the US, Japan, Korea, Belgium, Germany, Italy, France and the UK.
Earlier, in order to create more employment in bamboo-based industries, particularly in ‘Agarbatti’ industry, KVIC, in 2019, had requested the Centre for policy changes in import on raw ‘Agarbatti’ and import duty on round bamboo sticks that were heavily imported from Vietnam and China. Subsequently, in September 2019, the commerce ministry restricted the import of raw ‘Agarbatti’ and in June 2020, the Ministry of Finance increased the import duty on round bamboo sticks.
Chairman of KVIC, Vinai Kumar Saxena appreciated the move and said that the policy amendment saying the decision would reduce the high input cost of raw bamboo and make the bamboo-based industries, mostly in the remote rural areas, financially profitable.
“Bamboo charcoal has a huge demand in the international market and lifting of export prohibition by the government will enable the Indian bamboo industry to tap this opportunity and exploit the huge global demand. This will also ensure optimum utilisation of bamboo waste and thus contribute to the Prime Minister’s vision of waste to wealth," he said.
