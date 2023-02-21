Centre likely to auction lithium reserves by Jun
- Bidding is allowed on condition that all refining will be in India
- India currently has no facility to refine lithium
NEW DELHI : The government is poised to invite bids for the auction of the newly discovered lithium reserves in Jammu as early as the June quarter, a move that will give India access to the strategic mineral that helps power everything from mobile phones to electric vehicles.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×