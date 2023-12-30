Centre likely to bring down petrol, diesel prices ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Report
Indian government plans to decrease petrol and diesel prices ahead of 2024 elections; international crude oil price decline leads to fall in fuel prices in India.
The central government is planning to bring down petrol and diesel prices ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place next year. This will provide a major relief to fuel consumers across the nation.
