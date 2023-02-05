DA hike: Good news for central govt employees as govt plans to hike dearness allowance to 42%
- The dearness allowance for employees and pensioners are worked out on the basis of the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) brought out by the Labour Bureau every month. The Labour Bureau is a wing of the Labour Ministry
In an apparent good news for the central government employees, the Centre is expected to increase dearness allowance (DA) for its more than one crore employees and pensioners by four percentage points to 42 per cent from existing 38 per cent as per the agreed formula for the purpose.
