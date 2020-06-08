NEW DELHI: The Union government has reached out to state governments in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to come up with suggestions for steps necessary for the unlocking of the national capital region, keeping in mind the spread of the corornavirus.

"The meeting with the Union government is expected to take place next week. It is important because this is the first such meeting when all stakeholders have been invited to form a joint strategy for NCR," a senior Cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government said, requesting anonymity.

Senior officials of the Union and the three state governments have also been asked for suggestions on opening up of offices, malls, film theatres and the meeting will also discuss opening up of public transport systems and cab services for people.

NCR is an interstate region with several policy as well as political stakeholders overlap. The region covers Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi at its core, 13 districts of Haryana, eight districts of Uttar Pradesh -- both ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- and two districts of Rajasthan, a Congress-ruled state.

Apart from drawing a plan for Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida – some of the key satellite towns of NCR – the Union government has also asked the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to formulate strategy about the smaller towns near Delhi from where people go to different cities of NCR on a daily basis for work and business.

"The idea of NCR was envisaged to decongest Delhi and accommodate more people. These satellite towns near Delhi, in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, cannot be seen in isolation because of lakhs of people commute from both sides on a daily basis. The idea of this dialogue is to build one strategy to fight against coronavirus," said a senior Cabinet minister in Haryana government.

The decision to hold the meeting comes in the backdrop of Supreme Court asking officials in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to evolve a common programme within a week to facilitate interstate movement in NCR amidst the gradual opening up of the nationwide lockdown.

The impact of the problem can be understood from the fact that while Delhi has over 27,600 confirmed cases of covid-19, Gurugram has over 1,770 cases, Faridabad has 55, the tally in Noida-Greater Noida is over 630 and Ghaziabad has 278 confirmed cases.

"These are just the five big cities around Delhi but there are smaller towns like Meerut, Modinagar, Panipat, Sonipat from where people come to Delhi every day. As things open up now, we have to plan for all these centres," the Cabinet minister from Uttar Pradesh added.

Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also blamed the Delhi government for taking some decisions unilaterally in matters where they should have been consulted.

