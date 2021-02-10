Centre likely to reject FFC suggestion on 1.8 tn grants

A finance ministry official said the 14th Finance Commission had made a compositional shift from grants to increased tax devolution of 42% because it won’t put an additional fiscal burden on the Centre while raising the share of unconditional transfers to states. “Now you can’t keep untied transfers constant and bring back the sectoral and state-specific grants. We have reached the natural limits of increased devolution to states. Thereafter, the Centre will not be able to increase unless some responsibilities of the Centre are taken over by the states, which is not likely to happen. It will be fiscally unsustainable for us to accept a 96% jump in grants," he added.