New Delhi: The government is preparing for another round of minority stake sales in listed state-run companies through the offer-for-sale (OFS) method. This move aims to accelerate progress toward its ₹80,000-crore disinvestment target for FY27, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Centre lines up fresh CPSE stake sales through OFS to fast-track ₹80,000-crore FY27 disinvestment goal
SummaryThe Centre is planning another round of CPSE minority stake sales via the OFS route to hit its ₹80,000-crore FY27 disinvestment target. Dipam is screening companies with over 60% government holding, prioritising market-based sales that don't cede control.
New Delhi: The government is preparing for another round of minority stake sales in listed state-run companies through the offer-for-sale (OFS) method. This move aims to accelerate progress toward its ₹80,000-crore disinvestment target for FY27, according to two people familiar with the matter.
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Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
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