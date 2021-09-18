The central government directed states to ensure all necessary precautions and effective enforcement for avoidance of mass gathering and congested closed spaces to avoid upsurge of Covid-19 infections during the festive season. The directions came during a high-level meeting to review and discuss the COVID management and response strategy on Saturday.

In the meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, states were asked to strictly follow existing Covid-19 guidelines regarding malls, local markets, and places of worship. Centre urged the states to promote Covid appropriate behaviour and ensure COVID safe festivities. They were advised to closely monitor the case trajectories in all districts on a daily basis to identify early warning signals and ensure imposition of restrictions.

During the meeting, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan brought to the notice of the states and UTs that 70 districts in 15 states are a cause of concern as 34 of these districts have positivity exceeding 10 per cent and in 36 districts, the positivity is in the range of 5-10 per cent.

Cabinet Secretary Gauba congratulated the states on achieving the landmark of administering 2.26 crore doses on Friday. He hoped that with increased availability of vaccine doses, the pace of vaccination will be maintained. He further reminded the states that there is no room for complacency.

Drawing examples from other countries that saw multiple peaks of Covid-19, Gauba expressed concern over certain pockets in the country reporting high test positivity. He advised the state health administrators to undertake granular analysis of their Covid trajectory, ramp up their health infrastructure, undertake stocking of essential medicine and augment human resources at the earliest, to meet any potential surge in cases.

It was noted during the meeting that urgent action on augmentation of hospital infrastructure, oxygen availability, building up buffer stocks of critical drugs, ambulance services and implementation of IT systems, helplines and telemedicine services is required. Bhushan stated that funds have been released to all states and UTs under Emergency COVID Response Package, which should be promptly and optimally utilised.

Chief secretaries attending the meeting were urged to conduct a district-level review and ensure that adequate medical infrastructure and supplies commensurate with the projected requirements are urgently mobilised. It was suggested that private sector capacities may also be duly inventoried and deployed based on the emerging requirements.

The Union Health Secretary also highlighted the emerging challenge of Serotype-II Dengue in 11 states which is associated with more cases and more complications than other forms of the disease. He suggested the states undertake steps including early detection of cases, operationalisation of fever helplines and adequate stocking of testing kits, larvicides and medicines.

The Health Secretary also called for deployment of rapid response teams for prompt investigation and necessary public health action like fever survey, contact tracing, vector control, and alerting blood banks for maintaining adequate stocks of blood and blood components, especially platelets. States were requested to also undertake IEC campaigns regarding helplines, methods of vector control, source reduction at homes and symptoms of dengue.

