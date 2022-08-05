Centre looks to update monkeypox guidelines

Centre looks to update monkeypox guidelines1 min read . 10:46 PM IST
NEW DELHI :The Union government is working to update guidelines on monkeypox to help health professionals better manage the viral disease.
Current guidelines for the treatment of monkeypox were issued in May. These explain to clinicians about surveillance strategies, treatment management, symptoms, diagnoses and risk communication, and preventive measures.
“Guidelines are always updated as per World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. Whenever WHO updates its guidelines, we review whether we need an updation or not. Although the reported cases worldwide have been in high-risk population and people may be immunocompromised because of HIV infection. But this should not imply that the disease will be limited to them," a government official said requesting anonymity.
“First of all, we need to understand that these guidelines were drafted when there was no single case of monkeypox in India. But as and when we are reporting cases and gaining more knowledge about the disease, we are working to update the said guidelines which will be approved by the committee soon," a second official said.
A health ministry spokesperson did not respond to queries till press time.
India has reported nine confirmed cases of monkeypox so far—five from Kerala and four from Delhi.
