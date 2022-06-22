Centre makes health insurance plan mandatory for surrogate mothers

“Under the Surrogacy Rules 2022, a surrogate mother has to give her consent through an agreement for giving up all her rights over the child and shall hand over the child/children to the intending couple, or to a Person (may be appointed by the intending couple) in case of their separation during her pregnancy or in case of death of both, or to the survivor in case of the death of one of intending couple during pregnancy, as soon as she is permitted to do so by the hospital or clinic or nursing home where the child or children are delivered," said Siddharth Malkania, a senior advocate in Delhi.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}