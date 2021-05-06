OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Centre makes it mandatory for disability certificates to be issued online

In a relief for people with disabilities, the Central government has now made it mandatory for disability certificates to be issued online.

The Ministry of Social justice and empowerment has issued a gazette notification for this on Monday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"Mandatory for all states/UTs to grant certificate of disability through online mode only using UDID portal with effect from June 1. States/UTs have been advised for compliance," the ministry's disability affairs department tweeted.

The sector had been demanding such a move, especially during the coronavirus crisis where people with disabilities were unable to get their certificates due to the prevalent restrictions.

For people with disabilities, a disability certificate is a necessity as they can avail the benefits of different government schemes by furnishing the document. PTI ASG NSD

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout