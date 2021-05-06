"Mandatory for all states/UTs to grant certificate of disability through online mode only using UDID portal with effect from June 1. States/UTs have been advised for compliance," the ministry's disability affairs department tweeted.
The sector had been demanding such a move, especially during the coronavirus crisis where people with disabilities were unable to get their certificates due to the prevalent restrictions.
For people with disabilities, a disability certificate is a necessity as they can avail the benefits of different government schemes by furnishing the document. PTI ASG NSD