Centre managed to raise tax revenue by nudging taxpayers to file updated returns: Tarun Bajaj

We have used technology in a big way. In direct taxes, we have started matching information with data from third-party sources such as the GST establishment and the ministry of corporate affairs. We also get direct tax information from banks, insurance firms, etc. Use of tech will only go up. In direct taxes, other than people with income, we have also tried to cover people who fit into certain criteria, for example, foreign travel or electricity consumption above a specified amount. We feel people spending so much on these items have a taxable income and, therefore, should file returns. We have also doubled the rate of tax deducted at source (TDS) in the case of people who fail to file returns, as per our criteria. The trend of widening the tax base will continue. We are now issuing notices to people who have evaded taxes, and we are asking them to file updated tax returns. When I last checked, about 300,000 updated tax returns had come, and ₹500 crore has come. About 2,400 corporate tax returns have come, and close to 20 people have filed taxes of ₹1 crore and above. We tell people if you have forgotten to file returns, pay taxes and move on. As we do all these things, taxpayers are happy to pay taxes and be comfortable. Once they come into the net, they will keep paying taxes.