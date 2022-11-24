Centre mandates CCI to check GST-related profiteering

The development ends uncertainty about the future of the anti-profiteering regime, which was introduced to prevent businesses from pocketing the tax benefits meant for consumers. Industry watchers have for long claimed that in the absence of industry specific guidelines about calculating the extent of price reduction warranted by tax rate cuts, it will be difficult for them to ensure full compliance. Policy makers have also recognized that the anti-profiteering provision in the GST law is not a perfect one given that its implementation in a free-market economy, where businesses have pricing freedom, will be a tough call.