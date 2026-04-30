Centre pushes fee transparency, standardised clinic norms

NEW DELHI : The Centre plans to mandate that doctors and specialists display their consultation fees in English and regional languages, along with their qualifications and registration numbers, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
NEW DELHI : The Centre plans to mandate that doctors and specialists display their consultation fees in English and regional languages, along with their qualifications and registration numbers, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
The plan also involves mandating a minimum consultation room size of 70 square feet and requiring clinics to stock emergency drugs, including aspirin, adrenaline injections, isosorbide dinitrate for angina (chest pain), diazepam for anxiety and seizures, dexamethasone for inflammatory conditions and severe allergies, and atropine for slow heart rate, among others, through amendments to the Clinical Establishments Rules.
The plan also involves mandating a minimum consultation room size of 70 square feet and requiring clinics to stock emergency drugs, including aspirin, adrenaline injections, isosorbide dinitrate for angina (chest pain), diazepam for anxiety and seizures, dexamethasone for inflammatory conditions and severe allergies, and atropine for slow heart rate, among others, through amendments to the Clinical Establishments Rules.
The plan covers a broad range of facilities, outlining minimum standards for consultation clinics, clinics with dispensaries, establishments with diagnostic support services, and those offering observation or short-stay care, as well as collection centres and mortuaries.
To be sure, there are approximately 43,486 private healthcare facilities and 1,386,136 doctors in India, according to the National Medical Commission (NMC).
Proposed standards
Every clinic and polyclinic must display a prominent signboard at its entrance, showing operating hours and a clear list of services offered, according to the draft Clinical Establishments Amendment Rules, 2026, reviewed by Mint.
The draft calls for strict spatial requirements to ensure patient safety and comfort. For a standard consultation clinic, the government has proposed a minimum carpet area of 35 square feet for the reception and waiting area. While the consultation rooms must have a minimum of 70 square feet of carpet area, for facilities providing observation and short-stay services, which are defined as stays of up to eight hours, the draft mandates at least 65 square feet of space per bed.
Furthermore, all establishments must provide a safe environment with adequate illumination, ventilation and clean water. The premises must be free from seepage, pests and termites, and have non-slippery floors.
The draft also states that every clinical establishment must maintain essential medical equipment, including stethoscopes, non-mercury thermometers, blood pressure apparatus, and needle destroyers. The draft also mandates the availability of specific emergency drugs, with medicines to be dispensed only by a qualified and registered pharmacist at facilities with a dispensary.
It also sets rigorous standards for ancillary health services. Mortuaries must be located on the ground floor, ideally away from the main hospital building, and never in a basement or near waste dumping areas. They must maintain a cold storage temperature between 4°C and 8°C and follow dignified handling protocols for dead bodies.
Sample collection centres must ensure the integrity of human specimens during transport and maintain standard operating procedures for managing emergencies.
The government is seeking comments from stakeholders, one of the officials cited above said on the condition of anonymity. Mint's emailed queries to the health and family welfare ministry on 25 April remained unanswered.
Indian hospital network Max Healthcare welcomed the proposed standards as a meaningful step towards greater transparency and standardization in healthcare delivery.
"Measures such as clearly displaying consultation fees in regional languages and English, along with doctor qualifications, registration details and service timings, empower patients to make informed decisions and build trust in the system. Initiatives like defined consultation spaces and standardized disclosure norms will help bring greater consistency across the sector,” a Max Healthcare spokesperson said.
A check on quackery
The government's move comes amid rising complaints about overcharging and a lack of transparency in hospital billing practices, while experts say the new regulations will help curb quackery.
“Clearly showcasing qualifications will also play a key role in curbing quackery and ensuring patients seek care from certified professionals,” said Aashish Chaudhry, managing director, super speciality hospital Aakash Healthcare.
Alexandra Thomas, the founder of the Association of National Board Accredited Institutions (ANBAI) and the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), said that transparency is a core standard of care, essential for safety and trust.
“Mandating financial transparency through itemized billing and pre-treatment communication reduces conflict. Prioritizing digital access, process-based consent, and waiting-time transparency transforms formalities into measurable quality indicators. Ultimately, inclusivity for disabled groups and robust grievance mechanisms are vital for ethical, patient-centred healthcare,” he said.