Centre brings back standard edible oil pack sizes, phases out odd-sized packs

NEW DELHI: The Centre has mandated standard pack sizes for major edible oils and given manufacturers, packers and importers three months to comply, rolling back a proliferation of odd-sized packs that industry and consumer groups say made price comparisons difficult and confused buyers.

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In an advisory issued late Friday, the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) amended the standard operating procedure (SoP) governing the determination of net quantity and standard pack sizes for edible oils and fats under the legal metrology framework.

Under the revised rules, standard pack sizes have been prescribed for major edible oils, including palm oil, palmolein, soybean oil, sunflower oil, mustard/rapeseed oil, groundnut oil, sesame oil, rice bran oil, cottonseed oil, corn oil and their blends.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: Why India wants to go back to standard edible oil pack sizes

The approved pack sizes are 200 grams, 500 grams, 1 kg, 2 kg, 3 kg, 4 kg, 5 kg, 15 kg and 20 kg. In volume terms, the corresponding sizes will be 200 ml, 500 ml, 1 litre, 2 litres, 3 litres, 4 litres, 5 litres, 15 litres and 20 litres. Packages below 200 grams or 200 ml will remain unrestricted.

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As a result, non-standard packs such as 650 grams, 700 grams, 810 grams, 850 grams and 870 grams will be phased out from the market within three months.

The revised SoP follows a stakeholder meeting chaired by Consumer Affairs secretary Nidhi Khare on 20 May, where leading edible oil industry bodies reached a consensus on restoring standard pack sizes to improve market transparency and consumer awareness.

Mint had reported on 22 May 2025 about the government’s plan to reinstate standard pack sizes for edible oil.

Industry representatives and consumer rights groups have welcomed the move, saying it would address concerns arising from the spread of unconventional packaging formats after pack-size norms were relaxed in 2023.

According to Sudhakar Desai, president of the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association (IVPA), the non-standardization was done to give freedom to the industry. However, for over three years, this practice has distorted the market, leading to the proliferation of such packs and creating widespread confusion in the marketplace.

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“This move will restore structural sanity to retail shelves and level the playing field,” Desai said, who was present at the meeting chaired by Khare.

"Standardizing edible oil pack sizes is a consumer-friendly step because it makes it easier for buyers to compare prices and understand the actual value of the product they are purchasing. The proliferation of odd-sized packs had made price comparisons difficult and often led to confusion at the retail level," said Ashim Sanyal, chief executive, Consumer Voice.

The advisory said minor edible oils not covered under the list of major oils will remain exempt from the standard pack-size requirement, although they must comply with existing provisions relating to Unit Sale Price declarations under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

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Edible oil is among India’s most important food commodities, with the country heavily dependent on imports to meet domestic demand. Consumption rose from 24.6 million tonnes in 2020-21 to 28.9 million tonnes in 2022-23. Meanwhile, edible oil imports increased 3% to 16.65 million tonnes in 2025-26, according to data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India.

A 2024 report by NITI Aayog showed India’s per capita edible oil consumption has nearly doubled over the past two decades to around 19.7 kg annually. The country's edible oil market, estimated at $4.39 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $6.49 billion by 2030, according to TechSci Research.

About the Author Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sector...Read More ✕ Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.



Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.



Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.