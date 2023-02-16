Centre may act against online drug stores soon
The government may soon take action against leading e-pharmacy stores which are selling drugs over multiple online platforms
New Delhi: The government may soon take action against leading e-pharmacy stores which are selling drugs over multiple online platforms. The government has already sent a show-cause notice to TATA 1mg, Flipkart, NetMed, Apollo pharmacy and Practo, among others
