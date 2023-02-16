New Delhi: The government may soon take action against leading e-pharmacy stores which are selling drugs over multiple online platforms. The government has already sent a show-cause notice to TATA 1mg, Flipkart, NetMed, Apollo pharmacy and Practo, among others

This comes in the backdrop of the Chemist Association reaching out to the health ministry citing complaints against e-pharmacy stores which has resulted in decline in their business. The Chemist Association has threatened to go on a nationwide strike if no action is taken against the e-pharmacy stores.

“We have received multiple complaints against e-pharmacy stores selling medicines online. Not only are they flouting the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, but they have caused a 30% decline in business of offline stores," said an official at the health ministry.

Earlier this week the Drugs Controller General of India issued show-cause to around 20 e-pharmacy stores and asked them to submit their reply on why no action should be taken against them. “We haven’t received any reply from them so far," the official said.

“This is not only leading to the misuse of the drugs; it is also affecting the sustenance of around 1,200,000 chemist shops. Online pharmacy stores are also putting patients’ health data at risk," said the official.

Queries sent to the health ministry and online pharmacy stores mentioned above did not elicit any response.

The letter issued by DCGI states that drugs specified under Schedule H, H1 and X can only be sold via retail channels under a valid prescription of a registered medical practitioner and supplied under the supervision of registered pharmacists.