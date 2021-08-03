Centre may allow mixing  of  Sputnik, Covishield shots

The covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is considering allowing mixing and matching, but with one restriction—both doses will need to be from similar platforms. That’s to say, a person getting Covishield as the first vaccine can opt for a second dose of the Sputnik V shot because both the vaccines use adenoviruses to deliver antigens to the body. Similarly, people can get the first dose of Pfizer’s covid vaccine and the second dose of Moderna’s as both are mRNA jabs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}