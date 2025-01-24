Insurance
Centre may consider privatising a state-run general insurer in FY26
Summary
- The central government may explore privatizing one of its general insurance companies in FY26 while recapitalizing the other firms to bolster their balance sheets before deciding on a potential merger, two people aware of the matter told Mint.
The Centre may drop its plan to merge three general insurers and instead pick one of them for privatization this fiscal year, two people aware of the development said.
