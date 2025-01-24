PSU performance

At the end of the September quarter, solvency ratios of National Insurance, Oriental Insurance, and United India Insurance stood at -0.45, -1.02, and -0.71, respectively, while that of New India Assurance stood at 1.81. The insurance regulator mandates all insurers to maintain a minimum solvency ratio of 1.5. The ratio measures an insurer's ability to service the risks it has undertaken. According to the second person mentioned above, all PSU insurers are expected to have positive ratios after an expected capital infusion.