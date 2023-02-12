Centre may continue curbs on wheat export
Output of wheat, to be harvested in March, is expected to be a record 110-111 million tonnes (2023-24) on the back of higher acreage
New Delhi: India may extend its ban on wheat exports beyond March and continue to curb shipments of non-premium rice to tamp down local prices while expanding purchases of cereal stocks that are at their lowest in five years, two people familiar with the development said.
