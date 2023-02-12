Centre may continue curbs on wheat export

Output of wheat, to be harvested in March, is expected to be a record 110-111 million tonnes (2023-24) on the back of higher acreage, according to official projections. However, the weather has to be conducive throughout. “Inputs from the India Meteorological Department will be taken into account," the second official said. Prospects of an early summer can’t be ruled out as the country faces increasing heatwaves due to climate change. During February 2023, minimum temperatures in wheat-growing northwest India is “most likely to be above normal", the IMD said in a bulletin on 1 February.

