New Delhi: Banks may soon find it easier to raise capital from the domestic market, as the government is considering relaxing the valuation rules for additional tier-I, or AT-I, bonds to make them more attractive to investors.

In 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) changed the rules of AT-I bonds, which are bonds without a fixed maturity date or perpetuals, to be considered as having a maturity of 100 years beginning April 2023, starting from their sale date. However, assigning a 100-year maturity to the bonds would diminish their appeal as a favoured option for banks to raise tier-I capital, as investors would demand higher coupon rates.

To ensure that AT-I bonds remain a viable fundraising option, the department of financial services has started discussions on easing valuation norms, as there is a broad understanding in favour of aligning the valuation of the perpetual bonds with global practices, instead of treating them as having a 100-year maturity, according to two people aware of the development, requesting anonymity.

The Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India may also be asked to offer inputs on new valuation norms, in line with global practices, for AT-I bonds.

According to one of the two people cited above, valuation norms for AT-I bonds could potentially be discussed by the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), the top government body responsible for macroprudential supervision of the economy, including large financial conglomerates, and promoting inter-regulatory coordination and financial sector development.

Questions emailed to spokespeople for the finance ministry, Sebi and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained unanswered till press time. But people cited above said that the banking regulator has stated that the matter is under consideration at higher levels in the government.

“The 100-year residual maturity of these bonds would expose these instruments to interest rate shocks over a longer period of time and pose a big risk in the books of mutual funds that are prime subscribers of these bonds. With such risk, redemption pressure on these bonds would rise, and with higher yields, bond prices may crash, hurting the balance sheets of the bondholders. For bondholders, selling the long-term paper may become difficult as the early sale would be at a huge discount in the market," said the first person, suggesting the immediate need to review the valuation norms.

The concern for mutual funds is immense as they hold almost a third of ₹1.1 trillion outstanding AT-I bonds in the market. A crash in bond prices would not only erode the net asset value of their fixed-income schemes but also make it difficult for banks to mobilize funds to support lending growth.

AT-I bonds are unsecured and used by banks to increase their equity base in compliance with Basel-III norms. Banks sell these tier-I bonds to meet their core capital requirements, while mutual funds buy them as they earn higher interest rates. Though the bonds are perpetual, banks can redeem them after a certain period.

The finance ministry aims to swiftly introduce new norms for valuing AT-I bonds via the market regulator this month, the people said. This move aims to maintain the appeal of these instruments as a fundraising tool for banks.

According to an Icra report from last year, AT-I bond issues are predicted to halve to around ₹20,000 crore in FY23 from an all-time high of ₹42,800 crore in the previous year. Public sector banks are projected to raise ₹20,100 crore in AT-I bonds during FY23, while private sector issuances are expected to remain modest, subject to market conditions.

The yields on AT-I bonds recently sold by state-run banks ranged from 8.0% to 8.75%, compared with 7.4% on a five-year government bond and 7.55% on a five-year AAA corporate bond.

AT-I bonds had also faced a trust deficit after Yes Bank wrote down ₹8,415 crore in AT-I bonds as part of an RBI-led rescue effort.