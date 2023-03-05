Centre may ease AT-I bond valuation rules1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 11:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Banks may soon find it easier to raise capital from the domestic market, as the government is considering relaxing the valuation rules for additional tier-I, or AT-I, bonds to make them more attractive to investors
New Delhi: Banks may soon find it easier to raise capital from the domestic market, as the government is considering relaxing the valuation rules for additional tier-I, or AT-I, bonds to make them more attractive to investors.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×