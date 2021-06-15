Centre may extend EV mobility scheme by 2 years till Mar 2024

“NITI Aayog has suggested the reworking the scheme’s second phase to help bring down the cost of electric vehicles (EVs) on par with those with internal combustion engines (ICE), leverage the benefit of aggregation, and achieve Fame-2 targets under the current allocation of ₹10,000 crore," said the second person cited above who also did not want to be named. EVs are costlier than traditional vehicles with ICEs.