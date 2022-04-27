Centre may reduce gap between second Covid jab and booster dose to 6 months

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Currently, all those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the booster dose.
The union government may soon reduce the gap between second Covid vaccine and booster dose to six months, news agency PTI reported Wednesday quoting official sources.
The current gap between second Covid jab and precaution dose, as it is called, is nine months.
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is expected to hold a meeting on 29 April and recommend reducing the gap, the PTI report noted.
Earlier during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the challenge of the Covid pandemic is not fully over yet, with the increase in coronavirus cases in the last two weeks manifesting the need to stay alert, and underlined that vaccination remains the biggest protective shield against the virus.
As of Tuesday, the total number of boosters given to 18-59 years age-group is 5,17,547, according to the health ministry data. Besides, 47,36,567 healthcare workers, 74,47,184 frontline workers and 1,45,45,595 individuals aged 60 and above have taken the booster shot.
The union government on 10 April extended the booster dose vaccine to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres.
"Taking into account the scientific evidence and findings of the studies done here and internationally, the gap between the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and the precaution dose will most likely be reduced from the current nine months to six months soon. A final decision will be taken based on the recommendations by the NTAGI which is set to meet on Friday," an official source told PTI.
