Centre may rethink sovereign overseas borrowing proposal

While no number was mentioned in the 2019-20 budget, the idea then in the government was to do a sovereign borrowing worth $10 billion. The idea was shelved after the proposal got mired in controversy, including questions over the need to do such borrowing and expose the country to exchange risks when it did not have the systems to manage it. The issue also got caught in the ‘Swadeshi’ debate as sections of the ruling party were unhappy with the idea of borrowing in foreign money.