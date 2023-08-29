Centre may review FY24 capex plans in Oct-Nov3 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:29 AM IST
NEW DELHI : The government may review its capital expenditure plans for this fiscal year during pre-budget meetings slated to start in October-November, two senior officials said. This comes amid expectations that the Narendra Modi administration will announce a slew of popular schemes in the coming months ahead of general elections early next year.