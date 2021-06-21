Centre may separate EPF, pension accounts

“Currently, EPFO subscribers are in a pool account system. What is needed is a separate account for EPF and pension. People are demanding more pension and, for that, separation is the best solution. Once they are separated, a subscriber can contribute more to pension and become eligible to get more pension post-retirement. As the covid-19 second wave is subsiding, you will see more action on this front," said Virjesh Upadhyay, a central board member of EPFO.