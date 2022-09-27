Centre may set area caps for mining in states3 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 12:56 AM IST
- Amendment aims to create smaller mining areas in states and increase investor interest
NEW DELHI : The Union government is preparing to set out area caps for mining as it aims to carve out smaller mining areas to attract more investors, two people aware of the development said. The move will also prevent vast tracts of land irregularly ending up with a few miners, which would undermine the very purpose of auctioning mineral concessions through a fair and transparent mechanism.