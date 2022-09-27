Centre may set area caps for mining in states

In the mining process, the government first identifies large areas that could have probable mineral reserves, and offers them to companies for initial testing. Once the probable mineral resource is established, a PL is given, where licensees get to do more exploration to establish possible mineral resource. Then, they apply for an ML for a particular area to extract the resource. Essentially, PL is granted for undertaking “prospecting operations" to explore, locate or prove mineral deposits, while ML is granted for the actual mining operation.

