NEW DELHI : The Union government is planning to slash this year’s budgeted capital expenditure of ₹4.1 trillion to create space for a stimulus package and finance covid-19 related requirements, as it tries not to expand the fiscal deficit too much amid shrinking revenues.

“The current year is an extraordinary year from both revenue and expenditure standpoint. Our immediate focus will be to provide for health-related expenses, including relief to the poor and the needy. Capital expenditure has to be reduced substantially depending on the unfolding revenue situation," a finance ministry official said on the condition of anonymity.

The move comes at a time rating agencies, such as Fitch Ratings, have warned that deteriorating fiscal outlook of India could invite a downgrade from its current lowest investment grade sovereign rating.

The Centre is planning to roll out a fiscal package for small enterprises and vulnerable sections badly hit by the ongoing lockdown with the economy at a standstill since 25 March.

The government has already taken measures to prune expenditure this year. It has decided to freeze three instalments of dearness allowances for 11.5 million of its employees and pensioners from January 2020 to July 2021, thus making a saving of ₹37,530 crore. State governments will save an additional ₹82,566 crore if they follow suit.

The finance ministry has also put departments in three categories, assigning a separate monthly and quarterly expenditure plan for each category to prioritize spending and minimize the pressure on the exchequer, admitting that the government’s financial position will be under stress in the June quarter because of the lockdown.

The government’s decision to slash capex in FY21 could hit allocations for projects like 100 Smart Cities ( ₹6,252 crore), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, or Amrut ( ₹5,842 crore), and National Ganga Plan ( ₹750 crore), among others.

N.R. Bhanumurthy, professor, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, said reprioritizing expenditure in the current year is inevitable.

“The government needs to postpone new projects it may have sanctioned in the current year and advance some of the ongoing projects which were to be completed by next year by allocating a little more. Once the pandemic goes, there will be rush for opportunities and economic activities. At that time, it is the completed new projects that will have a strong multiplier effect on growth," he said.

States may also be forced to cut their capex this year amid falling tax revenues, and declining central devolutions. States have been seeking a central government relief package and an amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act to enable them to undertake increased market borrowings beyond the current permissible limit of 3% of Gross State Domestic Product. State governments have cumulatively borrowed ₹59,255 crore in April, double the amount raised during the same month last year, even as their borrowing cost has sharply increased.

“We need to review the budget that we presented a few months back. The money we had kept for capital expenditure and construction, everything needs to be put on hold considering the availability of funds," Delhi finance minister Manish Sisodia said on 26 April at a webinar organized by the Kerala-based Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT).

States usually spend one-and-a-half times of the Centre’s capital expenditure. For example, in FY19, while the central government allocated ₹3.1 trillion on capex, states earmarked ₹5.4 trillion.

“The basic guiding principle for state finance ministers should be to defer payouts right now. They need to cut the capex budget and increase transfer payments through welfare schemes," former finance minister of Jammu and Kashmir Haseeb Drabu said at the webinar organized by GIFT.

