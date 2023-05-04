Centre may soon release notification on 5-day work week for govt bank employees: Report2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:23 AM IST
The demand for a 5-day working week was raised at the onset of the pandemic. The IBA had rejected the unions’ proposal for a five-day working week but had offered a 19 percent pay hike to employees.
The long awaited five-day work week for government bank employees may soon be implemented and Finance Ministry is also likely to give an approval on the same, CNBC Awaaz has reported citing sources.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×