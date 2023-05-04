The long awaited five-day work week for government bank employees may soon be implemented and Finance Ministry is also likely to give an approval on the same, CNBC Awaaz has reported citing sources.

The Indian Banks Association (IBA) had given a proposal to the government on this demand, and a notification with a wage board revision can be issued soon, sources told the daily. Currently, banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month, whereas the second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays.

Meanwhile, the demand for a 5-day working week was raised at the onset of the pandemic. The IBA had rejected the unions’ proposal for a five-day working week but had offered a 19 percent pay hike to employees. In January 2023, United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the umbrella body of trade unions in the banking sector had also called for a two day strike on issues like five-day banking, updation of pension and recruitment of people in all cadres, etc. Later in February 2023, IBA had said that it would be considering five-day work week demands of bank unions, however, the working hours could be increased by 40 minutes each day. As per TOI report, employees may need to everyday from 9.45 am-5.30 pm.

Meanwhile, in the month of May, banks will remain closed for 11 days as it will observe holidays in lieu of many festivals such as May Day, Buddha Purnima, Maharana Pratap Jayanti, and Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary.

Earlier in April, banks were closed for a total of 15 days. However, it is important to note that the bank holiday depend on each state. Though the banks remain close, mobile and internet banking remain functional as usual.

Here's the full list of Bank holidays in May:

1 May: Banks in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed on the occasion of May Day or Maharashtra Day

5 May: Banks in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar remain closed on the occasion of Buddha Purnima

7 May: Sunday

9 May: Banks in Bengal will remain closed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore

13 May: Second Saturday

14 May: Sunday

16 May: Banks will not open in Sikkim to mark the state day celebrations

21 May: Sunday

22 May: Banks in Shimla will remain closed owing to the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti

27 May: Fourth Saturday

28 May: Sunday