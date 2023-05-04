Meanwhile, the demand for a 5-day working week was raised at the onset of the pandemic. The IBA had rejected the unions’ proposal for a five-day working week but had offered a 19 percent pay hike to employees. In January 2023, United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the umbrella body of trade unions in the banking sector had also called for a two day strike on issues like five-day banking, updation of pension and recruitment of people in all cadres, etc. Later in February 2023, IBA had said that it would be considering five-day work week demands of bank unions, however, the working hours could be increased by 40 minutes each day. As per TOI report, employees may need to everyday from 9.45 am-5.30 pm.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}