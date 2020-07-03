Centre moves SC to dispose all pending pleas related to Enrica Lexie case

New Delhi: The Central government on Friday has filed an application in Supreme Court seeking the disposal of all the pleas pending for last eight years in relations to the Enrica Lexie case in light of the decision passed by the Permanent Court of Arbitration as per the provisions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The union of India has submitted in its application that it has “decided to accept and abide" by the decision of the arbitration tribunal, based in Hague. The 2 July order held that India is entitled to claim compensation from Italy in the case where two Italian marines had shot dead two Indian fishermen.