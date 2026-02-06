Centre moves to tighten ammonium nitrate transport rules after Delhi blast
The proposed amendments extend accountability from consignors to consignees to close gaps in oversight during transit.
NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to tighten the regulatory framework governing the transport of ammonium nitrate by extending legal responsibility from only consignors to also consignees, depending on who provides the transport vehicle. The move is aimed at closing a long-standing gap that security agencies say has allowed accountability for diverted or misused consignments to be contested during transit.