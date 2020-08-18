In June, Indian Institute of Technology-Gandhinagar (IIT) found non-infectious genes of the coronavirus in wastewater samples collected from untreated sewage in an outlet in Ahmedabad. Researchers has indicated a need to introduce wastewater-based surveillance across the country to detect, monitor and control the spread of Covid-19 and identify potential hotspots before clinical diagnosis. In April, IIT-Gn associated with a global consortium of 51 premier universities and research institutes for undertaking surveillance of sewage water to help determine and quantify excretion of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. The aim was to build an early warning system for Covid-19.