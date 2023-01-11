Centre names new food security scheme Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana

New Delhi: The new integrated food security scheme for providing free foodgrains to Antodaya Ann Yojna (AAY) and Primary Household (PHH) beneficiaries has been named PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana ((PMGKAY), the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Wednesday.
Keeping in view welfare of the beneficiaries and to maintain uniformity across the states, free foodgrains will be provided under PMGKAY for 2023 to all PHH and AAY beneficiaries.
The integrated scheme will strengthen the provisions of NFSA, 2013 in terms of accessibility, affordability and availability of foodgrains for the poor.
For effective and uniform implementation of NFSA 2013, PMGKAY will subsume the two subsidy schemes of Department of Food & Public Distribution -- Food Subsidy to FCI and Food Subsidy for decentralized procurement states dealing with procurement, allocation and delivery of free foodgrains to the states under NFSA.
“Necessary steps have already been taken for smooth implementation of the PMGKAY in the field, i.e. necessary notification has been issued for making price of foodgrains zero for AAY and PHH beneficiaries, resolution of technical issues at Fair Price Shops (FPS), advisory related to margin to the Fair Price Shop Dealers, zero prices in the print receipts given to beneficiaries etc," the ministry said in a statement.
Officers of the Department of Food & Public Distribution and FCI are regularly interacting with state government officers for smooth roll out of new scheme in the field.
The central government will spend more than ₹2 lakh crore in 2023 as food subsidy under NFSA and other welfare schemes, to remove the financial burden on the poor.
