Centre needs to borrow and make up for states’ GST losses: Kelkar

Kelkar argued in the paper that even if the Council is allowed to borrow, it may need to be guaranteed by the Centre, which will vicariously make it a Central borrowing. Hence, the only option is to let the Centre borrow and bridge any gap in the GST cess that is used for compensating states. “May be reluctantly, but ineluctably, the Centre must recognize that there is no other option till the cess expires in 2022," said the authors.