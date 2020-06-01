Centre needs to run a PSU like a proper business

Clearly, the stock market feels that Kotak Mahindra Bank is much better run than the State Bank of India and has much better prospects and, hence, is willing to pay much more for it. One indicator that Kotak is much better run than SBI is the bad loans rate. As of December 2019, the bad loans rate for Kotak stood at 2.46% and that of SBI was at 6.94%. Bad loans are largely loans that have not been repaid for 90 days or more. When expressed as a percentage of overall loans given by the bank, we get the bad loans rate. The net interest margin of Kotak was 4.69% against 3.59% for SBI as of December 2019.