Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Centre not mulling to privatise MTNL: Minister Devusinh Chauhan

Centre not mulling to privatise MTNL: Minister Devusinh Chauhan

In October 2019, the government approved the revival plan for BSNL and MTNL in which an in-principle nod for the merger of the two state-owned telecom corporations was granted. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint
2 min read . 08:01 PM ISTLivemint

Citing the high debt of MTNL and the adverse financial position of BSNL, the government, in December 2020, deferred the merger till MTNL’s debt position improves.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With speculations rising on privatising state-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), the Minster of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on 22 July said that the government has no such plans.

With speculations rising on privatising state-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), the Minster of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on 22 July said that the government has no such plans.

"MTNL has been incurring losses since 2016-17, and its loss stood at 2,617 crore for the year 2021-22," Chauhan said, adding, "There is no plan to privatise MTNL."

"MTNL has been incurring losses since 2016-17, and its loss stood at 2,617 crore for the year 2021-22," Chauhan said, adding, "There is no plan to privatise MTNL."

In October 2019, the government approved the revival plan for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and MTNL in which an in-principle nod for the merger of the two state-owned telecom corporations was granted.

In October 2019, the government approved the revival plan for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and MTNL in which an in-principle nod for the merger of the two state-owned telecom corporations was granted.

However, citing the high debt of MTNL and the adverse financial position of BSNL, the government, in December 2020, deferred the merger till MTNL’s debt position improves.

However, citing the high debt of MTNL and the adverse financial position of BSNL, the government, in December 2020, deferred the merger till MTNL’s debt position improves.

ALSO READ: Jio signals 5G blitz with 14k cr  auction  deposit

ALSO READ: Jio signals 5G blitz with 14k cr  auction  deposit

The minister, while replying to another question, said the Cabinet in its meeting on 14 June had reserved the spectrum for BSNL for providing 5G services.

The minister, while replying to another question, said the Cabinet in its meeting on 14 June had reserved the spectrum for BSNL for providing 5G services.

"Testing of Indian make 4G equipment, under Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, is already at advance stage and the delivery of the equipment will commence after completion of the testing," Chauhan said.

"Testing of Indian make 4G equipment, under Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, is already at advance stage and the delivery of the equipment will commence after completion of the testing," Chauhan said.

People will start getting benefitted once this equipment is deployed and commissioned, he observed.

People will start getting benefitted once this equipment is deployed and commissioned, he observed.

On the dues of spectrum charges, the minister replied that the total licence fee (LF) and Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) dues up to FY2018-19 for major telecom service providers stood at about 1,62,654.4 crore.

On the dues of spectrum charges, the minister replied that the total licence fee (LF) and Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) dues up to FY2018-19 for major telecom service providers stood at about 1,62,654.4 crore.

According of official figures made available, the cumulative dues of telecom service providers, which have opted for a moratorium scheme, add up to 1,02,325 crore.

According of official figures made available, the cumulative dues of telecom service providers, which have opted for a moratorium scheme, add up to 1,02,325 crore.

Among this, Bharti Group's LF and SUC dues up to the financial year 2018-19 came to about 29,856 crore, while that of Vodafone Idea was 59,236.8 crore. While, LF and SUC dues of Reliance Jio Infocomm were at 406.4 crore.

Among this, Bharti Group's LF and SUC dues up to the financial year 2018-19 came to about 29,856 crore, while that of Vodafone Idea was 59,236.8 crore. While, LF and SUC dues of Reliance Jio Infocomm were at 406.4 crore.

The assessment of such dues is an ongoing process and subject to revision based on representation, audits and litigation.

The assessment of such dues is an ongoing process and subject to revision based on representation, audits and litigation.

"For addressing the financial stress in the sector, the government has given an option of moratorium of up to four years on LF and SUC dues assessed up to FY 2018-19, to be paid by the licensees in yearly instalments by 31.03.2031," the minister said.

"For addressing the financial stress in the sector, the government has given an option of moratorium of up to four years on LF and SUC dues assessed up to FY 2018-19, to be paid by the licensees in yearly instalments by 31.03.2031," the minister said.

With PTI inputs. 

With PTI inputs. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.