Days after the Indian government opened Covid-19 vaccination to all above 18 years, former chief economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian said that the Centre and not states should bear the full cost of vaccines. He further said that India's COVID-19 vaccine pricing as complicated and politicised.

The former chief economic Advisor also said, There should be only ONE price for vaccine jabs all over India. That price should be ZERO.

On Saturday, he took to Twitter to say, India's vaccine pricing being complicated/politicized. Three simple principles to follow. Govt. should pay manufacturers reasonable price. This is not the time for haggling and creating uncertainty for private sector, domestic or foreign.

He further added, There should be only ONE price for vaccine jabs all over India. That price should be ZERO. So, vaccines should be free for all. Differentiation and complexity are unethical, unnecessary, and difficult to implement. Free vaccines for all will avoid vaccine politicization.

And also added, The Center-NOT states-should bear full fiscal "costs" of vaccines. Why? Virus does not respect state borders. Center has better access to resources than states. Fiscal "costs" are trivial compared to lives saved and economic activity preserved.

3. The Center-NOT states-should bear full fiscal "costs" of vaccines.



Why?



--Virus does not respect state borders.

--Center has better access to resources than states

--Fiscal "costs" are trivial compared to lives saved and economic activity preserved n/ — Arvind Subramanian (@arvindsubraman) April 24, 2021

Serum Institute of India (SII) earlier this week announced a price of ₹400 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield for state governments and ₹600 per dose for private hospitals. This is compared to ₹150 per dose it charges the central government for the existing supplies.

The vaccine manufacturing company said, "Going ahead, 50 per cent of our capacities will be served to the Government of India's vaccination program, and the remaining 50 per cent of the capacity will be for the state governments and private hospitals."

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday waived basic customs duty on import of COVID-19 vaccines, medical-grade oxygen and related equipment for three months with immediate effect to boost their availability and make them cheaper amid rising cases of coronavirus infections in the country.

On April 19, the Centre announced that all above 18 years of age will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from May 1 while private hospitals and states will be able to buy doses from manufacturers.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.