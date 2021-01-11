Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a meeting with chief ministers of all states to review the Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan, on Monday said the state governments will not have to bear the expenses of vaccination of these three crore people in the first phase as the Centre will bear these expenses.

The Centre has said that one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers will be the one to be inoculated in the first phase. Next will be the turn of the people over 50 years and those below 50 who have comorbidities including diabetes, heart disease and other chronic health issues. The total number of this third group will be 27 crore.

Also Read | The curious case of the glowing beaches

"If you look at the number of health and frontline workers across all states, it stands at around 3 crore. It has been decided that state govts will not have to bear the expenses of vaccination of these 3 crore people in the first phase. Govt of India will bear these expenses," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that two "Made in India" Covid-19 vaccines have been given emergency use approval.

The country will begin the "world's largest vaccination programme" from 16 January for the massive inoculation drive that would cover 30 crore people.

The PM also said the two already approved made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines are more cost-effective than any other in the world and have been developed as per the country's needs.

"India's vaccines are the most cost-effective," the Prime Minister said, adding, "The experience India has on vaccination will be very useful in vaccination process... We have to follow protocols during the entire process".

India has authorised two Covid-19 vaccines - indigenous Bharat Biotech's Covaxin or even the Oxford-Astra Zeneca & Serum Institute of India vaccine Covishield for emergency use.

PM Modi also urged states and Union Territory to "kill rumours" and fake news and stressed on ensuring that politicians don’t jump the queue and take the vaccine only when their turn comes.

"All States and UTs must ensure that rumours around the vaccination programme are not allowed to spread. Corporate competition and vested interests of certain lobbies within and outside country may be at work to fuel the rumours," PM Modi said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via