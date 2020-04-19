NEW DELHI : The Centre won’t relax curbs imposed in covid-19 hotspot districts, though they may be eased from Monday in other areas.

States and Union territories (UTs) would be instead given a free hand to take more measures wherever needed to contain any flare-up in infections during the nationwide lockdown that has been extended to until 3 May, according to a government statement.

This comes amid rising covid-19 cases, which on Sunday reached 16,924, claiming 538 lives with the highest burden falling on Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

The government has identified containment zones or ‘hotspots’, which are areas/clusters with high occurrence of covid-19 cases.

“Within containment zones, activities shall not be permitted within a strict perimeter control except for essential services," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in ministry of health and family welfare.

“Relaxation areas also have to follow and adhere to all SOPs (standard operating procedures) of social distancing to ensure that all preparatory actions are being undertaken," said Agarwal.

The government on Sunday said as many as 2,231 persons, or 14.19% of total cases, have recovered. The health ministry said the districts of Mahe (Puducherry) and Kodaggu (Karnataka) have not reported fresh cases in the past 28 days.

There are now 54 districts that have not reported fresh cases in the past 14 days. The government said that besides the previous list, 10 new districts have been added—Gaya and Saran (Bihar); Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh); Fatehgarh Sahib and Rupnagar (Punjab); Bhiwani, Hisar, Fatehabad (Haryana); Cachar and Lakhimpur (Assam).

In order to tackle any rise in cases, the government has identified 2,144 dedicated covid-19 hospitals which includes 755 dedicated covid hospitals and 1,389 dedicated covid health centres.

Leroy Leo contributed to this story.