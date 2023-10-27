Centre notifies 18% GST on corporate guarantees
The rule takes effect from 26 October and applies to corporate guarantees between parent and subsidiaries and other related parties, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said
New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said that Goods and Services Tax (GST) will apply to corporate guarantees between related entities such as parent firms and subsidiaries from Thursday, 26 October. The order gives effect to the decision announced by the GST Council on 8 October.