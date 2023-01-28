Centre notifies 3 panels to look into complaints against social media firms

Centre notifies 3 panels to look into complaints against social media firms1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 04:19 PM IST
Users will have the option to appeal against the decision of the grievance officer of the social media intermediaries and other online intermediaries before this new appellate body
New Delhi: The government on Saturday notified three grievance appellate committees (GACs) to look into users‘ complaints against social media firms, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×