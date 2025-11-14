Centre notifies Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025 — Check provisions, implementation plan, penalties

The central government on November 14 has notified its Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025 (DPDP Rules 2025), aimed at providing Indian citizens with control over their personal data and privacy in online spaces.
“Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (2) of section 40 of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (22 of 2023), the Central Government hereby makes the following rules, ... These rules may be called the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025,” the notification said.
The long-awaited framework is set to be implemented over 12-18 months, with some coming into effect immediately, while other provisions being introduced in a phase-like manner.
Provisions in the new rules include registration and obligations of consent managers, notice from data fiduciaries to individuals for processing their data and some other major norms related to processing of personal data.
The rules are expected to help citizens avoid spam calls and unauthorised access to their personal data, video, and voice via any digital means.
For example, you can use the DPDP Rules to address leaked phone numbers and unauthorised calls by investigating and identifying which entity was responsible. Penal actions are available for leaking an individual's phone number without their consent.
As per the notification, a Data Protection Board will be established in order to impose penalties based on the nature of the breach as listed in the DPDP Act 2023. The mechanism levies penalties of up to ₹250 per breach on data fiduciaries.
To protect small businesses, the penalty system is graded.