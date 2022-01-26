The central government on Wednesday notified drone certification scheme to make certification of drones simpler, faster and transparent

The government said that along with liberalised drone rules, airspace map, PLI scheme and the single window DigitalSky Platform will help drone manufacturing industry grow in India.

Govt notifies drone certification scheme to make certification of drones simpler, faster & transparent



"Along with liberalised drone rules, airspace map, PLI scheme & the single window DigitalSky Platform, this will help drone manufacturing industry in India, grow," Govt says pic.twitter.com/8GeWd49yoZ — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

The notification issued by the ministry of civil aviation said that the government has been working to establish a world-leading drone ecosystem in India, which will create the physical and digital infrastructure to support safe, efficient and secure access to the Indian airspace by millions of drones.

The release of Drone Rules 2021 has made it possible to establish a global certification and accreditation framework for drones that would scale, with appropriate safeguards, the commercial application of various drone technologies, it said.

The government has formulated the Digital Sky platform for registration and operation of drones with an all-digital process. The users are required to complete a one-time registration for their drones, pilots and owners. For every flight that a user wishes to embark in a yellow or red zone, they can request a permission to fly online.

Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), also commonly known as drones, has been categorized into three categories as Aeroplane, Rotorcraft and Hybrid.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.