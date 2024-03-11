Centre notifies implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Government notifies implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act, aiming to provide citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from neighboring countries who arrived in India before 2014.
The Narendra Modi government notified implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday — mere months before the Lok Sabha elections. The contentious Act has faced numerous delays and continued criticism from the Opposition ranks. More than 100 people have lost their lives to protests and consequent police action since it was passed in December 2019.