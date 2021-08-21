Centre notifies NIAB Hyderabad as central drugs lab for test of covid vaccines

NEW DELHI: As part of its bid to establish more facilities to regulate the testing of covid-19 vaccines for quick release of vaccine batches, the Central government has identified two autonomous institutes of the department of biotechnology (DBT)—the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), Hyderabad and National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS), Pune for upgradation as Central Drug Laboratories (CDLs). The funding support for the same was provided under the PM-Cares funds.

The department of biotechnology, ministry of science and technology, Government of India, continues its support to scale up the vaccine development and manufacturing ecosystem. The setting up of facilities for vaccine testing at NCCS, Pune and NIAB, Hyderabad, is a step in this direction.

With support from PM Cares funds, the laboratory of the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), has been upgraded as Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) for covid-19 vaccine testing facility at Hyderabad. The facility at NIAB, Hyderabad, has now been notified as Central Drugs Laboratory for testing and lot release of covid-19 vaccines vide. Gazette notification issued by ministry of health and family welfare on 17 August. The facility at NCCS, Pune has already been notified as CDL on 28 June.

The two facilities are expected to test approximately 60 batches of vaccines per month. Considering that the facilities are located in proximity to the vaccine manufacturing hubs of the nation, logistics for vaccine manufacturing and supply are expected to be eased up. The generous support through PM-CARES Funds and the relentless efforts of the two institutes have enabled the rapid up-gradation and setting up of the state-of-the-art, modern GLP Compliant vaccine testing facilities and contribute to the national requirement. “This would further strengthen the vaccine supply chain and boost the massive vaccination drive in India," the government said in a statement.

At least 34,457 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Active Caseload is currently 3,61,340 which is at its lowest in 151 days. Active cases presently form 1.12% of the country's total positive cases which is the lowest since March 2020, the union health ministry said.

